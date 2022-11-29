Entertainment

All about Kangana Ranaut's role in P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2'

Nov 29, 2022

Actor Kangana Ranaut has signed P Vasu's 'Chandramukhi 2'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has signed P Vasu's Chandramukhi 2 and will be playing the titular character. This will be the sequel to the 2005 Rajinikanth-starrer Chandramukhi. The Rajinikanth-starrer was widely accepted and was a remake of Mohanlal's 1993 film Manichitrathazhu. There are other remakes including Bhool Bhulaiyya in Hindi and Rajmohol in Bengali. This will be Ranaut's second Tamil film after Thalaivii.

Why does this story matter?

Ranaut is working as an actor for more than 15 years and she has worked on some good films—Gangster, Life in a... Metro and Queen.

Her acting skills were praised and she is known for starring in female-led films.

She has been in the news for the last eight years for supporting the ruling government and speaking against nepotism in Bollywood.

More about the character and cast of the film

She will be playing the titular character of Chandramukhi, who is a world-renowned dancer at a King's court and is known for her scintillating dance skills and breathtaking beauty. Tamil actor Raghava Lawrence will be starring opposite Ranaut and it is touted to be a huge cinematic experience for fans across the country. Costume designer Neeta Lulla shared a tentative sketch of the character.

Lulla's take on Chandramukhi

Speaking about the character and what it means to her, Lulla said, "To create a character who is the epitome of grace in every adaa—her looks, her hair, her stance, and walk exude and portray the spirit of dance." She also praised Ranaut's acting skills. Sources close to Ranaut revealed that the actor is thrilled and looking forward to the character.

More details and Ranaut's future projects

Chandramukhi 2 will be bankrolled by Lyca Films and the first schedule of the film will go on floors in the first week of December. She is currently shooting for Emergency where she is essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Tejas lined up in her arsenal. Reportedly, she is doing a biopic on Noti Binodini too.