'Kantara' beats 'KGF 2' record; becomes highest grosser in Karnataka

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 29, 2022, 02:41 pm 2 min read

'Kantara' was released on September 30

In a piece of exciting news to the fans of the Kannada film Kantara, the megabudget venture has now broken the record set by KGF: Chapter 2 by becoming the highest-grosser in Karnataka. As of Monday, Kantara grossed Rs. 172cr in Karnataka, while KGF: 2's collection stands at Rs. 161.50cr. With this, the difference between the films' gross collection is more than Rs. 10cr.



Though the gross collection does not have much of a difference, the Kannada version of Kantara has sold nearly 95 lakh tickets, while KGF: 2 only managed to sell 72 lakh tickets in spite of the huge buzz that the film's first installment created.

So, this feat is a pretty significant one, especially given that the films were released in the same year.

Both films are the products of same production house

To note, both KGF 2 and Kantara were bankrolled by the same production house namely Hombale Films, which now has two humongous records on its plate. Meanwhile, until last Friday, there was no big drop in the ticket sales of Kantara. Only after its debut on Amazon Prime Video last Thursday, the box office saw a slump in the sale of Kantara's tickets.

'Kantara' is also the highest-grossing Telugu dubbed movie

Earlier last week, Kantara crossed the Rs. 300cr nett mark in India alone by collecting more than Rs. 356.50cr. Recently, Kantara also entered the list of the top five highest-grossing Telugu dubbed films in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by beating the records set by I starring "Chiyaan" Vikram. Its Telugu version collected more than Rs. 65cr.

All you need to know about 'Kantara'

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film stars him as the lead actor as well. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty, among others, play pivotal supporting roles. The Hindi version of Kantara hit the theaters on October 14, while Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions were released on October 15 following positive word-of-mouth reviews. The original version was released on September 30.