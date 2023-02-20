Entertainment

Box office: Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' continues to suffer

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 20, 2023, 04:43 pm 1 min read

Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada was in the buzz especially after the actor delivered a blockbuster in 2022—Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The release was initially postponed out of respect to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and was finally released on February 17. The film has not performed up to the mark and collections are not quite good. The Rohit Dhawan film has tanked at the box office.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics as well as viewers. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 7.3 crore on Sunday which is a slight increase from the collections of the previous two days—Rs. 6 crore and Rs. 6.65 crore, respectively. The film has clashed with Marvel Studios's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which is earning quite decent in India.

Shehzada is a Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The Hindi remake stars Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, and Sachin Khedekar, among others. Shehzada has time till Friday to pick up its pace as on February 24, Akshay Kumar's Selfiee will be hitting the theaters.