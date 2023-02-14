Entertainment

Sidharth-Kiara drop 'haldi' pictures! Times Bollywood 'haldis' blew us away

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 14, 2023, 08:00 pm 2 min read

Seen Sidharth-Kiara's 'haldi' pictures yet?

The newest married couple around the block Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra continue to attract eyeballs with their fanciful and otherworldly pictures. The Bollywood couple has recently dropped some awe-inspiring pictures from their haldi ceremony. As we swoon over these images, let's take you back in time to relive the fun-filled haldi ceremonies of other big Bollywood celebrities.

Sid-Kiara looked radiant! Is it the glow of love?

Before skipping through time, let's talk about the newlywed couple first! After keeping their relationship under wraps for years, the Shershaah co-stars tied the knot on February 7 at the grand Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. After dropping the first wedding video of varmala ceremony, the couple shared their haldi pictures with the caption "Pyaar ka rang chada hai (Love is in the air)."

Check out these ethereal pictures

Remember the resplendent 'haldi' ceremony of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal?

When we talk about celebrity pre-wedding festivities, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's resplendent haldi ceremony instantly comes to mind. The couple who got hitched on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan, had shared some breathtaking pictures from their lavish wedding on social media. Their fun-filled haldi ceremony was every girl's dream, where the couple was showered with rose petals, meanwhile applying turmeric to each other.

Check out the pictures here

Revisit Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's adorable candid snapshots

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra had the best of both worlds when she tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in 2018 in Jodhpur. The power couple captured the internet and made headlines with their regal wedding. The candid snapshots from the couple's haldi ceremony gave a peek into how groom Jonas's face was smothered in turmeric, while his bride carelessly laughed along.

Take inspiration from Mouni Roy's 'haldi' ceremony

Planning your haldi ceremony? Take inspiration from actor Mouni Roy who had a full blast in her pre-wedding festivities. She tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, and judging by the pictures shared by the couple, it was an absolute dreamlike wedding. For haldi, the couple sat in large, golden tubs, and their family and friends smothered them with turmeric.