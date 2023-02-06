Entertainment

Sridevi-starrer 'English Vinglish' to release in China on this date

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 06, 2023, 05:16 pm 1 min read

'English Vinglish' will get released in China on February 24

Gauri Shinde's much acclaimed directorial debut film English Vinglish will now release in China. The 2012 film marked Bollywood superstar Sridevi's return to movies after 15 years. The family drama will release on February 24, 2023, coinciding with Sridevi's fifth death anniversary. The critically acclaimed film received warm responses from both critics and viewers during its release. Fans loved Sridevi's performance on silver screen.

Indian family dramas run well in China

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the official Chinese posters of the film. The film revolves around an Indian housewife who learns the English language to rediscover herself. The coming-of-age film was heartwarming and Sridevi acted really well. Indian family dramas are generally well-received in China, hence this film promises to rake in huge numbers at the Chinese box office.

‘ENGLISH VINGLISH’ TO RELEASE IN CHINA… #EnglishVinglish [2012] - which marked #Sridevi's return to the big screen after a 15-year hiatus - to release in #China on 24 Feb 2023… OFFICIAL POSTERS… pic.twitter.com/7ycgVtoeZC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2023