Mob vandalize theater screening SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' in Mumbai

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 30, 2023, 01:49 pm 3 min read

Mob vandalize theater screening Pathaan in Mumbai's Mira Road on Sunday

As Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan continues to bring in big bucks at the box office, a mob protesting against the film reportedly vandalized a theater that screened the movie in Mumbai's Mira Road on Sunday. Pathaan, which marks the return of SRK to celluloid after four long years, raked in Rs 55 crore on the opening day, becoming Bollywood's biggest box office opener.

Right Wing mob vandalize a theatre in Mira Road

As per ANI, the mob carrying saffron flags vandalized the theater, damaged posters, and chanted Jai Shri Ram as a protest against the screening of the film. They were however stopped from going inside the theater by the security guards. This comes days after the Producers Guild thanked state governments for the smooth screening of Pathaan.

Producers Guild statement from January 28

On Saturday, the Producers Guild of India took to Twitter and released their statement on the smooth screening of Pathaan in India. The statement read, "The Producers Guild of India is deeply grateful to all the state governments for maintaining law and order, and ensuring peaceful release of the historic blockbuster Pathaan across India!" It also highlighted how Pathaan is beneficial for Bollywood.

VHP withdrew their protest on January 24

Prior to this, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had withdrawn their protests on the eve of the release stating that they were happy with the censorship done by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). VHP also called their protest a victory for the Hindu community. As of now, nothing much is known about the miscreants who created a ruckus in the Mira Road theater.

Start of the boycott trend for 'Pathaan'

The boycott trend for the movie all started with the release of the first song Besharam Rang. The right-wing groups alleged that Deepika Padukone's outfits were against the Hindu religion. Madhya Pradesh MP Narottam Mishra had also demanded that Deepika's outfit be changed or face boycott. Taking all these into consideration, the CBFC proposed changes to both the song and the film.

Khan met his fans on Sunday

With the massive success in just four days, the spy-thriller is looking ahead to rake in Rs 500 crores globally in five days of its release. To thank fans, the superstar himself made an appearance outside his house Mannat on Sunday. He greeted fans and thanked them with folded hands for their massive response. Reportedly, the film's media event will begin on January 30.

'Pathaan' in a nutshell

Pathaan is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, and it is the fourth film in the YRF spy universe. The film also stars John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana, and Dimple Kapadia. Salman Khan is also seen in a cameo.