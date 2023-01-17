Entertainment

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 17, 2023, 06:54 pm 1 min read

Sara Ali Khan has started preparing for the shooting of the much anticipated Metro...Inn Dino, the sequel of Life...In a Metro, as per PinkVilla. According to reports, Sara is diving into preparations, making sure she is well prepared as this is a new genre for her. Additionally, she is also wrapping up the patches and shoots for Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Preparing for the role

A source close to the actor revealed about the preps. They said, "Sara has now kickstarted her prep for Metro...Inn Dino which is an Anurag Basu directorial. Since it's a new genre for Sara, the actress is diving herself into preps making sure she is well prepared before the shoot." She will be seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in this Anurag Basu directorial.

Future projects of Khan

Khan has been super decked up with shoots and currently, she is doing patchwork for Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is looking forward to a minimum of two releases in 2023. Apart from the abovementioned projects, she has Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal and also had Gaslight co-starring with Vikrant Massey. With five projects in her kitty, Khan's filmography looks exciting.