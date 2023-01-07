Entertainment

Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: 7 iconic films of versatile actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 07, 2023

On Irrfan Khan's 56th birth anniversary, take a look at some of his iconic films

The Indian cinema lost one of its finest gems, Irrfan Khan, in April 2020. In a career spanning over three decades, he delivered multiple superhit films that struck a chord with the audience. From Miyan Maqbool (Maqbool) to Roohdar (Haider), Khan breathed life into every character he essayed on screen. On his 56th birth anniversary, here are some iconic films of Khan to watch.

'Maqbool'

Khan debuted in the film industry with the 1988 film Salaam Bombay. However, it was Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool (2004) that introduced Khan to mainstream Hindi cinema. Based on William Shakespeare's Macbeth, the film saw Khan sharing the screen space with Pankaj Kapur and Tabu, among others. The powerful combination of Bhardwaj, Kapur, Khan, and Tabu delivered one of the best Hindi films to date.

'Paan Singh Tomar'

When Khan played Paan Singh Tomar, an Indian Army soldier turned decoit, in the eponymous 2012 film, he made the viewers believe that the character was custom-made for him. There's no other actor who could have been a better fit for the role than him. Khan's acting in the film brought him global critical acclaim. He also won a National FIlm Award for it.

'Haider'

Another film of Bharadwaj that starred Khan was Haider (2014). Although the film was led by Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, and Tabu, Khan's character, Roohdaar, is quite memorable. His lines, "Jhelum bhi main, Chinar bhi main... Main tha, main hun aur main hi rahunga..." are one of the best ones from the film. It beautifully summed up the feeling of Kashmir and Kashmiriyat.

'Life of Pi'

Khan delivered a phenomenal performance in Life of Pi (2012) that made the audience believe in the story of Pi. The candor and warmth reflected in his performance made the film remarkably relatable for the audience. And who doesn't remember his dialogue where he says, "I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go."

'Piku'

Khan's versatility as an actor was proved by the fact that he could play any role thrown at him, even if it were a comic one. When he starred alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Piku (2015), Khan once again shut down all naysayers who questioned his comic timing. In it, he played an impatient yet good-natured man who ran a taxi business.

'Talvar'

Based on the sensational 2008 double murder case of Arushi Talwara and Hemraj Banjade that shook the nation, Talvar (2015) is undoubtedly one of Khan's most underrated films. He delivered a fluid performance of an investigating cop, Ashwin Kumar, in which he once again displayed his incredible acting prowess. Even though the film deserved more recognition, Khan brought his A-game to the table.

'Hindi Medium'

Khan once again displayed his artistic expertise in Hindi Medium (2017). From his comic timing to the sincere story, everything about the film was in the right place. His portrayed Raj Batra, a rich man from Old Delhi, in the film, which focused on the flawed Indian education system and how those who are not fluent in speaking English are often looked down upon.