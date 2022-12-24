Entertainment

Happy birthday Anil Kapoor: Most memorable characters of 'Mr. India'

On Anil Kapoor's 66th birthday, take a look at some of his most memorable characters

The Hindi film industry's most Jhakaas actor of all time, Anil Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday. The actor who continues to defy age, and beats many young actors when it comes to fitness, turned 66 on December 24. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some of the most memorable characters he played throughout his career.

'Mr. India'

One of the most favorite films from the late '80s is Kapoor and Sridevi-starrer Mr. India. It made us believe that people can disappear with the help of a watch. His character helps fight the antagonist, Mogambo, using the watch. Kapoor's role, where he plays a caretaker to orphan kids, is one of the most loved roles he has played on screen.

'Tehzaab'

Helmed by N Chandra, Kapoor played a roadside tapori Munna in Tehzaab, who undergoes a transformation to become an educated young man trying to make an honest living. This film marked the first collaboration between Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. While the film is most remembered for Dixit's song Ekk do teen, Kapoor's portrayal of Munna is loved by the audience even today.

'Ram Lakhan'

One cannot talk about Kapoor's iconic films and characters without naming Ram Lakhan. Directed by Subhash Ghai, this film starring Kapoor and Jackie Shroff as brothers, is one of the most hit films of Kapoor's career. More than his character, it's his dance step(s) in My Name Is Lakhan that became a massive hit among the audience, and continues to be one even today.

'Nayak: The Real Hero'

A remake of a Tamil film, Nayak: The Real Hero is one of the best films of Kapoor. He played the role of Shivaji Rao, a journalist who gets the opportunity to become Maharashtra's chief minister for 24 hours. Co-starring Amrish Puri, Saurabh Shukla, Paresh Rawal, and Rani Mukerji in key roles, the film, surprisingly, was an average hit at the box office.

'Welcome'

Move over Pablo Picasso, MF Hussain, and other legendary artists of the world, Bollywood's favorite painter is none other than Majnu Bhai! The famous painting of two horses by Majnu Bhai can put any artist to shame. The loud, unapologetic, and romantic at heart Majnu Bhai is certainly one of the most-loved characters ever played by Kapoor onscreen.