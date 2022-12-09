Entertainment

Looking back at 'YJHD,' Ranbir Kapoor's 'best' rom-com

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 09, 2022, 07:00 pm 2 min read

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani' was released in the year 2013

Ranbir Kapoor, best known for films such as Wake Up Sid, Rockstar, and Sanju, in a recent interview said that after Luv Ranjan's untitled next, he will no longer be doing a romantic comedy, adding that he's "getting older." With Kapoor's latest statement, here's an ode to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, touted as one of his career's best rom-com.

Synopsis of 'Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani'

Kabir aka Bunny (Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) meet during a trekking trip to the mountains. Once schoolmates, they bond over the trip with Naina falling in love with Bunny. While she refrains from expressing her feelings to him, they once again meet after years at a friend's wedding, only to fall in love all over again, despite being two poles-apart individuals.

RK as an adventure junkie

Kapoor's character, Bunny, is shown as one who has a love for an adrenaline rush. He is not afraid of going on an adventure by himself and also has a wishlist to travel the world. The film which has largely been shot in Himachal Pradesh, made everyone fall in love with trekking into the snow-clad mountains, showing some picturesque locations.

Bunny, a career-oriented individual

Kapoor not only played an adventure junkie in the film but also a young man who knows what he has to do in life. His career goals are set and he embarks upon his journey to achieve them. However, in the pursuit of it, he forgets some of his most treasured relations—the one with his father, and his two best friends.

Kapoor and Padukone's sizzling chemistry

Before Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the ex-partners were seen in 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno. However, YJHD, which was released after their break up, is loved immensely by their fans for their chemistry. Even though they played two completely opposite individuals, they did set couple-goals with this film. To date, this Karan Johar production remains one of the best films of Kapoor and Padukone.

One of the highest-grossing Indian films

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is considered to be one of the hit films of Kapoor's career as well as of the Hindi film industry. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, it went on to collect over Rs. 300 crore at the worldwide box office. The film which was released on May 31, 2013, also starred actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.