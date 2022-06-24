Entertainment

'Shamshera' trailer: Ranbir Kapoor leads his version of 'Baahubali'

'Shamshera' trailer: Ranbir Kapoor leads his version of 'Baahubali'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 24, 2022, 01:36 pm 2 min read

'Shamshera' trailer is out! Does it match expectations?

Amid a lot of hype, Yash Raj Films (YRF) dropped the trailer for its upcoming biggie, Shamshera on Friday. While the recently released teaser had increased curiosity about the plot of this period actioner, the trailer simply opens a window to the plot, bringing the intrigue factor down. For, it follows a path eerily similar to SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ranbir Kapoor will return to the silver screen after four years with Shamshera.

He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 2018 hit Sanju.

This will be the first time Kapoor will try the period drama genre and it will also be his maiden collaboration with Sanjay Dutt.

After the failure of Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj, YRF will expect some success with this.

Trailer Kapoor plays dual role in period action drama

Kapoor plays a carefree dacoit who has become the No.1 menace for the rich landlords in British-ruled India. To stop him, the Raj deploys a ruthless officer Shuddh Singh (Dutt). Apart from locking horns with Singh, the young dacoit is also going to have character development as he realizes the gravity of his father Shamshera's (also played by Kapoor) struggle for independence.

Observation Vaani Kapoor doesn't seem to have much to do

While the story is similar to Baahubali, YRF also explored the thugs versus colonial rulers trope in Thugs of Hindostan. We can only hope that Shamshera meets a fate similar to the Prabhas starrer and not the Aamir Khan-led disappointment. The nearly three-minute clip gives brief shots of Saurabh Shukla and Vaani Kapoor, too. Though both don't seem to have much going on.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

A father’s legacy. A son’s destiny. The legend of SHAMSHERA is here, watch the #ShamsheraTrailer NOW. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/bdDVKePzFs — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 24, 2022

Information 'Shamshera' will clash with 'Vikrant Rona'

Directed by Karan Malhotra (Agneepath), YRF is going to release the gritty, earthy action drama in IMAX. So we can expect the film to be rich in visuals. Well, it better be because Shamshera will be clashing with Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona when it releases on July 22. And, Sudeep's action-adventure also has great visual spectacles to offer.