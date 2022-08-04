Entertainment

'Koffee with Karan 7': Highlights from Aamir, Kareena's appearance

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 04, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Here's all you need to know about the latest episode of celebrity talk show, 'Koffee with Karan.'

Bollywood superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan were the latest celebrities to guest in the ongoing season of the hit talk show, Koffee with Karan. Starting from their personal lives, the celebrities spoke about several things such as their exes, divorce, and so on. Eventually, they also promoted their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Here's a compilation of all the highlights.

Relationships Khan on divorce, not spending enough time with kids

Khan, who recently got separated from ex-wife/filmmaker Kiran Rao, revealed that they still meet occasionally. "We all get together once a week. There is a lot of genuine care, love, and respect toward each other," he said. He also said, "Today when I think back, I would've liked to spend much more time with my kids even at the cost of my work."

Exes Kapoor Khan spoke about bond with Sara, Ibrahim

Kapoor Khan said that she shares a friendly relationship with Saif Ali Khan's kids from his previous marriage: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Agreeing with Khan's views about the importance of spending time with one's kids, the Asoka actor noted that she understands that Saif needs to spend the same amount of time with all of his four children.

Viral Topic of Ranveer Singh's nude photos came up

During the rapid-fire round, Kapoor Khan said she would visit Ranveer Singh's Instagram account for "thirsty photos." Host Karan Johar said, "Oh well yeah..he's been showing a lot." Johar then passed the ball to Khan and asked him if he saw Singh's recent nude photographs. The 3 Idiots actor said, "He's got a great physique. I thought it was quite bold of him."

Disappointment Rapid fire round did not spice things up though

The rapid-fire round of the episode was not as exciting as it usually is. The celebrities dodged the questions and even refused to answer some. When Johar asked Kareena about "quality sex after babies," she said, "You wouldn't know." As Johar said, "My mother would be watching," Aamir jumped in by saying, "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex life?"

