5 years of 'Tiger Zinda Hai': Celebrating Salman's entertaining actioner

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 22, 2022, 01:22 pm 2 min read

Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai completed five years (yes, time flies fast) on Thursday, and the third installment, Tiger 3, is about to get released next year. In a rare move, India and Pakistan were not thirsty for each other's blood in the film. R&AW and ISI performed an operation together here. Let's look back at this entertaining action-thriller.

Storyline in a nutshell

The film takes place in the fictional city of Ikrit in Iraq where the USA has announced an airstrike after ISC (a terrorist organization) killed an American journalist. R&AW needs to save some Indian nurses stuck in Ikrit and find their best man Agent Tiger to do the impossible task. Tiger officially left R&AW at the end of Ek Tha Tiger (2012).

Doing the herculean task (only in fiction)

The Khan starrer is nail-biting and at first, seems to be like the same formulaic hyper-nationalistic Hindi films. The twist happens when Tiger meets his wife Zoya (Katrina Kaif) who is back with ISI to save the Pakistani nurses. Tiger proposes the idea of working together which both parties seem reluctant to do at first but then finally agree.

Jaw-dropping action scenes

An action thriller thrives on jaw-dropping action scenes and this film does not disappoint. From Namit (Angad Bedi) diffusing a human bomb just seconds before it ticks off to Tiger shooting all the ISC terrorists by casually holding a machine gun to saving Zoya just a few minutes before the airstrike, the Bhai of all seasons makes it look realistic.

Performances that stood out

Paresh Rawal's portrayal of Firdaus stands out. The actor's comic timing and later revealing that he is an R&AW agent seem convincing especially when he shoots Abu Usman. Who would have thought that the sweet actor would be a deadly R&AW agent?! Kaif's Zoya also stands out, especially in the action scene where she takes down the ISC men with the daunting background score.

Future of YRF spy universe

The two neighboring nations working together for something seems like a distant dream but if it happens someday, remember Bhai did it before anyone else! As of now, YRF spy universe's Pathaan will release on January 25 and Khan will be reprising his role as Tiger in a cameo role. Later in the year, Tiger 3 will be getting released too.