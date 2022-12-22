Entertainment

'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' out: SRK's swag will drive you crazy!

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 22, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

After the release of Besharam Rang, the makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan released the latest song from the film, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, on Thursday. Featuring the lead pair, its first look was released on social media on Wednesday. Jhoome Jo Pathaan is the second song of the film released in a gap of 10 days.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan marks the return of Khan after a period of four years after his last release, Zero, which hit the theaters in 2018.

The upcoming film helmed by Siddharth Anand is highly anticipated by Khan's fans.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan shows the electrifying chemistry of Khan and Padukone and serves as a perfect treat for the fans of the two actors.

Song represents the spirit of 'Pathaan'

Composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, Jhoome Jo Pathaan represents the spirit of the titular character. The peppy tunes and Khan's infectious energy and swag in the song, show him grooving to the music after a long time. The composer duo has given a modern fusion qawwali touch to it. The song, voiced by Arijit Singh and Sukriti, is sure to become a chartbuster.

'Besharam Rang' controversy

The film's first song landed in controversy after its release on December 12. Besharam Rang which showed sizzling hot chemistry between Khan and Padukone faced criticism and objection from many including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Objecting to Padukone's saffron-colored attire and the lyrics of the song, Mishra warned the makers of rectifying the song. A few mahants also demanded the film's ban.

All about 'Pathaan'

Directed by Anand, Pathaan is backed by Aditya Chopra and is being released under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is slated to hit the cinema halls on January 25 and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. According to reports, the film is also expected to have a cameo of Khan's close friend and superstar Salman Khan.

Khan, Padukone collaborate for the fourth time

With Pathaan, Khan and Deepika Padukone are collaborating for the fourth time. Padukone, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Khan in Farah Khan's 2007 film Om Shanti Om, has also worked with him in Rohit Shetty's directorial Chennai Express which was released in 2013, and 2014's Happy New Year. Fans of the stars are eager to see them on screen together.