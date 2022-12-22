Entertainment

Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu,' 'Last Film Show' get shortlisted

Dec 22, 2022

The first Oscars shortlist has been announced! While 'Last Film Show' made it to the international feature film category, 'Naatu Naatu' has been shortlisted in the music section

The clock has begun to tick for the 2023 Oscars! The Academy has revealed its first shortlist in 10 categories. Four Indian projects have made it to the shortlist this year: All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers, Last Film Show, and RRR's song Naatu Naatu. The final nominations will be announced on January 24, while the Oscars will be announced on March 12, 2023.

Why does this story matter?

The Academy Awards or the Oscars are considered the benchmark of cinematic excellence since they honor the creme-de-la-creme of global cinema.

India's luck has often run dry at the Oscars and only three films have bagged nominations at the Oscars: Mother India, Salaam Bombay, and Lagaan.

Some individuals, however, have been felicitated with the trophy, including legendary lyricist Gulzar and music maestro AR Rahman.

Look at the categories where Indian films received mentions

Shaunak Sen's critically acclaimed documentary All That Breathes has been shortlisted in the documentary feature film category, while The Elephant Whisperers has clinched a spot in the documentary short film section. Moreover, Chhello Show (Last Film Show) has made it to the international feature film category while RRR's foot-tapping number Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the music (original song) domain.

Here are a few other films shortlisted in different categories

Joyland from Pakistan, Saint Omer from France, Close from Belgium, and EO from Poland, among 15 others, have made it to the international feature film section. Moreover, Don't Worry Darling, Devotion, and The Fabelmans have been shortlisted in the music (original score) category, while some films that have dominated the animated short film section are Black Slide, It, Passenger, and The Garbage Man.

'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'Black Panther' are frontrunners

Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front made it to international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, music (original score), sound, and visual effects. It tied with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which has been named in almost all the aforementioned categories except international feature film (it wasn't eligible). Instead, it has found a place in the music (original song) section for Lift Me Up.

'RRR' has billions of hopes pinned on it

To see RRR only in one category may come as a surprise, considering SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has swooned the West and how! The Golden Globe-nominated film is competing independently and was being perceived as India's rare chance in the international feature film/visual effects category. However, 13 categories are yet to be announced, and Rajamouli still stands a chance in the Best Director category.