'RRR' to 'Vikram': India's top 5 highest-grossing movies of 2022

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 17, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

The first half of 2022 has been eventful for the Indian entertainment industry. A number of mega-budgeters were released this year and many of them have become blockbusters. The success spree was kickstarted by the Bollywood film The Kashmir Files and the Tamil gangster-drama Vikram is holding the torch currently. Take a look at the top five biggest grossers of the year so far.

#1 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Yash-led Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 hit the theaters on April 14 and it's the top grosser of the year. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film made Rs. 1,228.3cr at the worldwide box office. Made on a budget of Rs. 150cr, the film minted Rs. 872.6cr in India. It featured Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in supporting roles, while Sanjay Dutt played the antagonist.

#2 'RRR'

Next on the list is SS Rajamouli's RRR, made on a Rs. 400cr budget. The historical fiction released on March 25 made Rs. 902cr in India and Rs. 1,111cr at the worldwide box office. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR played the lead roles as the real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively, and Alia Bhatt essayed an important role, too.

#3 'Vikram'

Tamil film Vikram with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in the principal roles is the third highest grosser of 2022. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial—made on an Rs. 115cr budget—was released on June 3. It has already made Rs. 342.9cr worldwide and Rs. 199.6cr in India. Since the gangster drama is still running steadily, Vikram might join the Rs. 500cr club soon.

#4 'The Kashmir Files'

Made on a humble budget of Rs. 20cr, the Bollywood film The Kashmir Files turned out to be an unexpected blockbuster minting Rs. 337.6cr worldwide and Rs. 160.1cr in India. Released on March 11, it had a direct clash with Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey and yet emerged to be this year's fourth highest grosser. It starred Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, and Anupam Kher.

#5 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The fifth highest grosser of the year is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu. Made on a Rs. 75cr budget, its worldwide gross is Rs. 245.3cr and Rs. 168.1cr in India so far. Released on May 20, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still being screened in cinema halls. The Anees Bazmee directorial is the sequel to Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).