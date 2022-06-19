Entertainment

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' Tamil Nadu's biggest grosser; surpasses 'Baahubali 2'

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 19, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' surpasses collections of 'Baahubali 2' in Tamil Nadu.

It looks like the Tamil film Vikram is on an unstoppable spree of making records. In its latest one, the gangster drama has now surpassed SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, becoming the biggest grosser in Tamil Nadu. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion collected Rs. 146.1cr in its lifetime run in the cinema halls of TN, while the Kamal Haasan starrer has now touched Rs. 150cr there.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tamil Nadu is now the latest south Indian state to not have a non-Baahubali film as its top grosser.

Baahubali has never been the top grosser in Kerala. While RRR surpassed the Prabhas starrer in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana this year, KGF: Chapter 2 became the top grosser in Karnataka.

Reportedly, in all north Indian states, Baahubali 2 is still the top grosser.

Data Take a look at TN's top 10 highest grossers

While Vikram and Baahubali 2 stand at the first and second positions now, Vijay's Master, Bigil, and Sarkar are in the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively. Ajith Kumar's Viswasam is the sixth-highest grosser in TN and the seventh and eighth positions are taken by Vijay's Mersal and Beast. Rajinikanth's 2.0 is the ninth place, while KGF: Chapter 2 sits in tenth place.

Anticipation Will 'Vikram' touch the Rs. 175cr mark in TN?

Even after more than two weeks of its release, Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Vikram is still seeing a steady run. Since it has already touched the Rs. 150cr mark, it looks like the film will soon join the Rs. 175cr club in Tamil Nadu. The film's collection in India is at Rs. 242cr and has surpassed the Rs. 350cr mark in the worldwide box office.

Information All you need to know about 'Vikram'

Vikram is a spinoff of the director's previous film Kaithi featuring Karthi. Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, Vikram is a gangster drama that revolves around underworld drug lords and undercover cops. Suriya made a cameo appearance in the film along with Arjun Das, while Kalidas Jayaram played a supporting role. Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International has bankrolled the project.