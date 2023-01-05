Entertainment

Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 shades of 'Pathaan' actor

Happy birthday Deepika Padukone: 5 shades of 'Pathaan' actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 05, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

On Deepika Padukone's 37th birthday, check out the different hats she dons

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 37th birthday on Thursday (January 5). From her debut Hindi film Om Shanti Om to the upcoming Pathaan, Padukone has won the hearts of millions with her acting skills and looks. However, she isn't just an actor but many other things. On her birthday, take a look at the different hats that this multi-tasker dons.

Actor

After her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan Kunder's 2007 film, Om Shanti Om, there has been no stopping for Padukone who went on to deliver superhit films such as Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, among many others. She is now gearing up for the release of Pathaan in which she stars alongside Khan and John Abraham.

Entrepreneur

Padukone joined the likes of Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt, and Hailey Bieber by launching her own line of skincare products under the brand name 82°E. Padukone turned into an entrepreneur after she ventured into skincare by announcing her brand in November 2022. According to a Times of India report, venture capitalist Jigar K Shah raised roughly $7.5M for Padukone's brand.

Producer

In the year 2018, Padukone stepped into the shoes of a producer after she started her production house, named Ka Productions. So far, Padukone has produced two films under her banner, namely Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which was released in the year 2020, and 2021's Kabir Khan directorial 83. Apart from producing, she was also seen acting in these films.

Philanthropist

Padukone displayed her philanthropist side after she launched her foundation Live, Love, Laugh. The foundation largely works in the field of mental health problems and had helped several people facing such issues. Padukone, herself, has suffered from depression in the past. She has always been vocal about depression and anxiety, and always talks about it on various platforms.

Badminton player

Elder daughter of former Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone, the Chennai Express actor has played the sport at the national level. In the year 2021, a video of Padukone playing with badminton star PV Sindhu went viral on social media. Sindhu had also reportedly said that Padukone would have become a great player, had she continued playing the sport.