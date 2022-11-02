Entertainment

SRK's birthday: Fans swamp Mannat; photo from 'Pathaan' sets trends

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 02, 2022, 09:52 am 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on Wednesday

As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns a year older today, his fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the day special. Even a day ahead of his birthday, SRKians gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, to share their birthday wishes. Photos of the same surfaced online, where fans were seen carrying placards and gifts hoping to catch a glimpse of him.

King Khan's fans swamped Mannat on Tuesday night waiting for the clock to tick 12. The photos that went viral online also showed police personnel deployed to contain any mishap. Apart from visiting his residence, fans have also been sharing their wishes on social media, posting photos of the Baadshah and posters of his movies, and he's one of the top trends on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a photo of Khan and Deepika Padukone from the sets of Pathaan surfaced online, which instantly went viral. In it, a dapper-looking Khan can be seen in blue denim pants and a matching shirt, while the Piku actor can be seen in a white crop top and an orange high-slit skirt, as she takes a sip from her drink.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will mark the comeback of Khan after his 2018 movie Zero. Though he made cameo appearances in two movies this year namely Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, Pathaan will mark SRK's return to the big screens in a full-fledged role. Pathaan co-stars John Abraham, while Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance.

Pathaan, which is to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, will see its premiere on January 25, 2023. He also has Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu will hit the theaters on December 22, 2023. Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and it is scheduled for release on June 2 next year. We wish the "king" a happy birthday!

