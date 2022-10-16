Entertainment

Hema Malini turns 74: Exploring lesser-known facts about veteran actor-dancer

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 16, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Veteran actor Hema Malini turned 74 on Sunday. Happy birthday!

Actor-dancer-politician Hema Malini has been active in the industry since 1963 and has worked in over a staggering 170 films in her four-decade-long career so far. Malini has also earned immense acclaim over the years due to her prowess and expertise in the classical dance form Bharatnatyam. On her 74th birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about her. Dive in.

#1 She has shared screen space with five Kapoors

Malini is touted to be the only actor in the industry who has shared screen space with five actors of the Kapoor clan. They were Raj Kapoor (Sapno Ka Saudagar), Shammi Kapoor (Andaaz), Randhir Kapoor (Haath Ki Safai), Shashi Kapoor (Trishul), and Rishi Kapoor (Ek Chadar Maili Si). This shows how Malini was much in-demand when she was at the top of her game!

#2 She was second highest-paid female actor between 1976-1980

Malini's acting chops, naturally, have played a key role in the stupendous success of several films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Kranti, and Naseeb. This translated into economic prosperity, too, and she was reportedly the second highest-paid female actor in Bollywood between 1976-1980. This becomes all the more significant considering the industry has always been notorious for not paying female actors a fair amount.

#3 The actor received an honorary doctorate in 2012

Malini reportedly dropped out of Andhra Mahila Sabha, Chennai, after the 10th/11th grade since she wanted to spend time honing her skills in acting and dancing instead. However, in 2012, she was felicitated with an honorary Doctorate in Philosophy from Singhania University in Udaipur, Rajasthan. "Never did I think one day I'll be Dr. Hema Malini," the actor had said back then.

#4 How many times has she romanced Dharmendra on screen?

Veteran actor Dharmendra and Malini's romance will forever be etched in golden words in the annals of Bollywood. Their chemistry and passionate romance has been showcased numerous times on the screen through movies such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dillagi, and Dream Girl, among others. They have reportedly worked together in a whopping 45 films and romanced each other in 31 of them!

#5 Yes, she faced rejection too

As unbelievable as it may sound, Malini, too faced the wrath of rejection and didn't have an easy entry into the industry. In 1964, Tamil director CV Sridhar reportedly dismissed her for not being "star material" and "being too thin." Subsequently, the role fell into the lap of legendary actor Jayalalitha, while Malini found her breakthrough in the form of Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968).