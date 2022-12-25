Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma death case: Love jihad angle to be probed

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 25, 2022, 08:58 pm 3 min read

Investigations on Love Jihad will also be done as per BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday said actor Tunisha Sharma's death will be probed from the love jihad angle, too, and her family will get justice. Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, on Saturday. Her mother lodged a complaint against Sharma's Ali Baba co-star and rumored boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, who was later arrested.

BJP MLA's take on the matter

BJP MLA Kadam, who represents Mumbai's Ghatkopar West constituency, said, "The family of Tunisha Sharma will get justice. We will find out if the case is linked to love jihad or not, and if it's linked, then the conspirators and organizations behind it will be exposed (sic)." He emphasized that the accused would not be spared and Sharma's family would get complete justice.

Rumored boyfriend Khan booked under IPC Section 306

A case of abetment to suicide against Sheezan Khan was filed; he was booked under Indian Penal code (IPC) Section 306, ACP Chandrakanth Jadhav informed the media. It was registered after Sharma's mother lodged a complaint, and Khan was arrested by the Waliv Police. He was presented in a Vasai court on Sunday, per ANI. Cops also questioned another co-actor of Sharma, Parth Zutshi.

What does Sharma's autopsy report say?

Tunisha Sharma's post-mortem was completed at Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Sunday. It revealed that she died due to suffocation, and there were no injury marks on her body. The autopsy also ruled out pregnancy, as opposed to previous speculations. The cops are investigating the matter from both suicide and murder angles. Meanwhile, Khan was sent to four-day police custody and his phone was seized.

Recent breakup, anxiety, and depression

Reportedly, Khan and Sharma broke up recently and all was not well with Sharma. Her former co-actor Simran Budharup told India Today Sharma suffered from anxiety and depression. To recall, she was found hanging in Khan's makeup room at Ali Baba's sets on Saturday. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Her death sent shockwaves through the TV industry.

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345