Amid 'Pathaan' row, FWICE seeks government help against 'Boycott Bollywood'

The FWICE has issued a statement seeking government's intervention in tackling the 'disturbing trend' of Boycott Bollywood

Last year, a number of Bollywood films had to face the wrath of the "Boycott Bollywood" trend. Even movies of many superstars took a massive hit due to public outrage against certain films and actors. And now, with Pathaan staring at the same trend, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a statement and has sought the government's help against the trend.

Bollywood had to suffer massive losses after several films released in the past year failed to perform well at the box office. While the lack of good content was one of the reasons, the Boycott Bollywood trend only added to the filmmakers' (and actors') woes.

Given its impact on business, the industry is trying to end this trend by seeking the government's help.

What did FWICE's statement say?

In its statement, the FWICE sought the government's protection and wrote, "The recent trend of '#BoycottBollywood' has been affecting the producers and lakhs of workers working for the films." "It has been seriously noted by the FWICE as it has raised a major situation of survival of the common workers, technicians, and the artists who are earning their daily bread from this industry."

Those having objections should approach CBFC: FWICE

Further, in its statement, the federation said "Boycott Bollywood" was a disturbing trend. While also condemning the trend, it said that those who have an objection to a film should register their grievance with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) instead of "blatantly boycotting the entire industry." "We urge the government to intervene in the matter," it said.

@fwicemum strongly condemns the ongoing trend of #BoycottBollywood and seek immediate protection against the #hooliganism in #theaters and the #threats to the producers pic.twitter.com/XCBNKEGI3G — Federation of Western India Cine Employees (@fwicemum) January 6, 2023

Earlier, Suniel Shetty sought UP CM's help

Earlier, Suniel Shetty sought Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's help in bringing the audience back to theaters. The CM was in Mumbai on Thursday to discuss opportunities in his state's upcoming Film City. Shetty spoke to Adityanath about the anti-Bollywood wave. "The hashtag that's going on, Boycott Bollywood, yeh ruk bhi sakta hai aapke kehne se (it'll stop if you say)," Shetty told him.

Films that were hit by trend recently

In 2022, the Boycott Bollywood trend picked up ahead of the release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. It then gripped Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, followed by Vijay Deverakonda's Liger and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva. Now, some social media users have started using the trend against Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, following the release of its song Besharam Rang.