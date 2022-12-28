Entertainment

Year Wrap: Bollywood celebrities we lost in 2022

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 28, 2022, 01:15 am 3 min read

The year 2022 was a bittersweet one for the Hindi film industry. While Bollywood welcomed several celebrity kids, it also lost some legendary stars, including the "nightingale of India" Lata Mangeshkar. The passing of these precious gems has left a void in the industry that can never be filled. Here are some celebrities that we lost in the year 2022.

Lata Mangeshkar

India lost legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, credited with having lent her voice to over 30,000 songs, on February 6. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Mumbai due to post-COVID-19 complications and multiple organ failure at the age of 92. While she reportedly recovered from COVID-19, her condition continued to deteriorate. Her last rites and cremation were held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park.

Bappi Lahiri

While the industry was still coping with Mangeshkar's demise, Bollywood's Disco King, Bappi Lahiri also bid farewell to the world on February 15. Fondly called Bappi Da, he breathed his last at 69 reportedly due to obstructive sleep apnea and multiple complications. Lahiri, who ruled the music scene in the 1980s and 1990s, composed his last song Bhankas in 2022 for Baaghi 3.

KK

KK's sudden demise on May 31 shook the music industry. The singer—who ruled millions of hearts worldwide—performed at a concert in Kolkata, after which he suffered a heart attack. He complained of uneasiness and was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His autopsy reportedly revealed he had several heart blockages which he did not treat, mistaking them for acidity-related problems.

Raju Srivastava

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava collapsed while working out in a gym at a Delhi hotel on August 10 and was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi. After undergoing treatment for over a month in the hospital, where he was also put on a ventilator, he reportedly suffered a heart attack on September 21 and couldn't be revived. He was 58 at the time of his death.

Arun Bali

On the day his last film Goodbye was released on October 7, veteran actor Arun Bali passed away at the age of 79. He breathed his last just hours before its release. Earlier this year, Bali was reportedly diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a rare long-term neuromuscular health condition. Before Goodbye, the actor was seen in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Tabassum Govil

Veteran actor Tabassum Govil died aged 78 on November 18. She suffered a cardiac arrest while reportedly undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital for gastrointestinal-related problems. Per reports, Tabassum suffered two cardiac arrests within two minutes. Her son, Hoshang Govil, had said that it was Tabassum's wish that nobody be informed of her passing until her funeral was performed.

Vikram Gokhale

Ace Marathi and Hindi cinema actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on November 26. The veteran artist was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Pune on November 5 and breathed his last there due to multiple organ failure. The last rites of the 77-year-old actor were performed in Pune, and several celebrities from the Marathi and Hindi film industries attended his funeral.