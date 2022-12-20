Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' eyeing March 2023 release, new look out

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 20, 2022, 12:58 pm 2 min read

Ajay Devgn-led 'Bholaa' will be released in the theaters in March 2023

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has teased a new look from his upcoming directorial venture Bholaa, starring him in the titular role. Along with the new teaser poster, Devgn has also announced the film's release date; Bholaa is all set to hit the cinema halls in March 2023. Here is everything you need to know about Devgn's upcoming next.

Why does this story matter?

Actor-filmmaker Devgn sat on a director's chair for the first time in 2008 with U, Me Aur Hum. Since then, Devgn has directed two more films: Shivaay (2016) and Runway 34 (2022).

Bholaa, which is slated for a March 2023 release, is Devgn's fourth directorial in over a decade's time as a director. Apart from directing it, he will also be producing the film.

'Bholaa' received a Ram Navmi release

The action-drama, helmed by Devgn, will release on the occasion of Ram Navmi on March 30, 2023. The release date was announced by Devgn in the teaser poster's caption which he shared on social media on Tuesday. It's being touted as Devgn's most challenging and daring film to date. It's a story of a one-man army fighting various enemies in different forms including humans.

Check out the post

A saga of a fearless man

Bholaa is a story about a fearless and undaunting man who sets out on a war with drug lords and corrupt forces. The film is based on the 24 hours of the titular character's day. Devgn plays the role of a father who is on his quest to reach his younger daughter and fights anyone who comes in his way.

A Hindi remake of a Tamil film

Bholaa is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. The blockbuster film which was released in the year 2019, was directed by renowned filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kaithi starred Karthi in the lead role along with actors Narain and Dheena. The film was produced under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu while Tiruppur Vivek's Vivekananda Pictures co-produced it.