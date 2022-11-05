Entertainment

'Lal Salaam' to feature superstar Rajinikanth in special cameo role

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 05, 2022, 02:14 pm 2 min read

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is collaborating for the first time with her father for 'Lal Salaam'

Lyca Productions on Saturday took to Twitter to announce its next project titled Lal Salaam. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth Santhosh in the lead, the movie will be directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, while her father, superstar Rajinikanth, will have a special cameo role. The makers also confirmed that the film would have music by AR Rahman. Read on to know more about Lal Salaam.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aishwarya made her directorial debut with the critically acclaimed 2012 film 3, led by her former husband Dhanush.

She later directed another venture titled Vai Raja Vai (2015), which could not make a mark.

Interestingly, her third directorial, Lal Salaam, will mark her maiden collaboration with her superstar father Rajinikanth. With a power-packed ensemble of cast and crew, this project is an exciting venture.

Announcement Makers also shared a poster along with the announcement

Announcing the movie, Lyca Productions also shared its first poster on Saturday, which features a cricket helmet on fire against the background of what looks like a burning city. We also see a red ball, stumps, and gloves. The makers captioned the poster, "We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one & only Superstar @rajinikanth in a special appearance!"

Twitter Post Here's the announcement

#LalSalaam 🫡 to everyone out there!



We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one only Superstar 🌟 @rajinikanth in a special appearance!



Directed by @ash_rajinikanth 🎬

Starring @TheVishnuVishal @vikranth_offl in the leads 🏏

Music by @arrahman 🎶 pic.twitter.com/aYlxiXHodZ — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 5, 2022

Details 'Lal Salaam' to be rolled out this month

Reportedly, Lal Salaam will go on floors later this month. Its muhurat pooja ceremony was also held in Chennai on Saturday. Aishwarya, Rajinikanth, Vishal, Vikranth, and the rest of the cast and crew took part in the event. Reports also suggest that the film will see a premiere in 2023. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about its release.

Information Rajinikanth awaits the release of 'Jailer'

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be next seen playing the lead role in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, which has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is reportedly expected to be released in April 2023. On the other hand, Aishwarya also has another directorial titled Oh Saathi Chal, which will mark her debut in Bollywood. More details about Oh Saathi Chal are expected to be announced soon.