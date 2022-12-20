Entertainment

PUMA proposes collaboration after Anushka Sharma 'slams' the brand online

Dec 20, 2022

After actor Anushka Sharma called out popular sports brand PUMA for allegedly using her photograph for promotion without permission, the brand teased a proposed collaboration with the NH10 actor. Before this post, PUMA India posted a photograph of the actor and she called out the brand on her Instagram Stories and her fans condemned this move by the brand.

Why does this story matter?

PUMA is a premium sports brand and the brand is known for its quality and varied range. Earlier celebrities like, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Yuvraj Singh, MC Mary Kom, and many more have endorsed the brand.

Sharma is gearing up to play Indian speedster Jhulan Goswami in the biopic Chakda 'Xpress and this proposed collaboration might be beneficial for both parties.

Sharma's reply and fan reactions

Sharma shared the photo of the proposed collaboration offer in her Stories and wrote, "I'll sleep on it..", indicating that she will think about it. Fans flooded the comments section and pointed out the entire thing was a promotional activity. A user said, "God damn the PR was good," whereas another user called it a publicity stunt. A user called PUMA "a marketing genius."

Will Sharma become PUMA's brand ambassador?

Sharma had called out the athleisure brand earlier

Earlier, when PUMA India posted her photograph, she shared it and wrote, "Hey Puma India, I'm sure you know that you've to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your brand ambassador. Please take it down." Sharma's husband Kohli had shared the post too. But fans started suspecting something was amiss as Kohli apparently also "liked" PUMA's post.

Sharma's production and return to acting

Sharma was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Though she has not starred in a film in the last four years, she has produced quality content as a producer. She produced Netflix's Bulbbul and Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok. She is currently filming Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Goswami. The film is helmed by Prosit Roy.