'Banglore Days,' 'Neram': Unmissable movies of birthday girl Nazriya Nazim

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 20, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Nazriya Nazim turned 28 on Tuesday

Easily, one of the best performers in South India is Nazriya Nazim. With her adorable expressions and beautiful features, the actor has never failed to arrest the attention of the audience. And whenever she is present on screen, it would be practically difficult for viewers to concentrate on anything else. As she celebrates her 28th birthday today, here are some of her unmissable movies.

'Banglore Days'

When making the go-to list of feel-good Mollywood movies, Banglore Days is sure to be present. Led by Nazim, it co-stars Fahadh Faasil, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Parvathi Thiruvothu, and Nithya Menen. Anjali Menon's film is about a young woman trying to navigate through the hurdles of her newly married life with the help of her cousins. It's streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'Trance'

Trance starring Nazim and Faasil is directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film is about a thriving motivational speaker, who fights hard for recognition. Desperate to prove his worth, he joins a corporate to become a preacher. Nazim plays a spy who falls in love with the central character. Filmmaker Gautham Menon plays the main antagonist in the movie. It's available on Amazon Prime Video.

'Raja Rani'

Tamil movie Raja Rani, which marked the first directorial outing of Atlee, stars Nazim, Nayanthara, Arya, and Jai. Nazim plays the lover of Arya's character and she meets a tragic ending. How his life changes after her death make the rest of the story. The rom-com has some tragic twists but ends on a beautiful note. It's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Neram'

Tamil-Malayalam bilingual drama Neram stars Nazim, Pauly, and Lalu Alex in the lead roles. Directed by Alphonse Puthren, the film is about a young man who is trying to escape the clutches of a loan shark. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers with the ManoramaMAX add-on subscription. Alternatively, the film can also be watched on the streamer SunNxt.