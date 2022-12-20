Entertainment

What to expect from HBO's 'The White Lotus' Season 3

What to expect from HBO's 'The White Lotus' Season 3

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 20, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

'The White Lotus' Season 3 has been confirmed

The White Lotus directed by Mark White streaming on HBO has gained traction and amid the release of the second season, the makers revealed that the series has been renewed for yet another season. There will be a third season for the American black comedy drama. Fans seem to be very excited about the news. Here's how Season 3 is likely to unfold.

Why does this story matter?

In recent times, OTT content has become a staple in everyday life. With the advent of mediums like Netflix, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video, the spectrum of content has been widened and viewers have become open to new content.

The White Lotus is running its second season and this critically acclaimed series with 10 Primetime Emmy Awards has awed viewers through and through.

The probable cast of Season 3

Season 2 had a murderers' row of new characters, including Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe, and Beatrice Granno, among others. In the third season, these characters might/might not reprise their roles but Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya's return is doubtful. Connie Brighton who played the role of Nicole will also not star in Season 3.

Plotline for the next season

In the post-finale interview, White was asked about the probable plot of Season 3, to which he dropped a hint saying, "a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality." The third season will be based in an Asian country and the team will scout accordingly. The first season was based in Hawaii, and the second in Sicily, Italy.

Accolades won so far

In 2021 and 2022, the critically acclaimed series was named among the top 10 best television programs by American Film Institute. The first season received 10 awards at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards which include Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for White, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge, and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Murray Bartlett.