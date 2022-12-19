Entertainment

'KGF 2' records highest advance booking figures in 2022: BookMyShow

'KGF 2' records highest advance booking figures in 2022: BookMyShow

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 19, 2022, 07:32 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the most-advance booked movies of 2022

As the year 2022 has almost come to an end, reports about movies released this year are coming up. In the latest one, the data on the most advance booked movies of the year is out. According to the ticket booking application BookMyShow, the first five places in the list are mostly occupied by South Indian movies, with KGF 2 leading. Dive in.

'KGF: Chapter 2'

Pan Indian movie KGF: Chapter 2 led by Yash topped the list. Further, it was the highest-selling film too, having sold 2.14M tickets on its opening day and more in the following days. The film sold 34% of overall tickets on weekends in 2022. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist and Srinidhi Shetty in an important role.

'RRR'

The second movie on the list is SS Rajamouli's RRR led by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Also starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in supporting roles, the historical fiction is based on real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem. Since its release, the film has achieved several feats including its probable entry to the Oscars and Golden Globe races.

'Ponniyin Selvan I'

Multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam is in the third position. The film is based on the Tamil novel of the same name starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, "Jayam" Ravi, and "Chiyaan" Vikram in lead roles. The two-part franchise was made on an Rs. 500cr budget and the first installment released on September 30 set the box office on fire.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Marvel Cinematic Universe's one of most exciting offerings of the year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness roared at the box office globally. Starring Hollywood biggie Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead, the adventure extravaganza has occupied the fourth position on the list. Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Rachel McAdams.

#5 'Beast'

Not the Tamil movie Beast starring Vijay, but a Hollywood movie of the same name starring Idris Elba has taken the fifth position. Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film also stars Iyana Halley, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Sharlto Copley in key supporting roles.