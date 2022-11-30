Entertainment

5 must-watch OTT shows if you liked 'Wednesday'

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 30, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Netflix's supernatural teen comedy Wednesday has been loved by all and has been trending on the OTT platform. The creepy Addams family first came into existence in The New Yorker comics with Charles Addams. The on-screen debut took place in the 1964 TV series The Addams Family. If you loved the new series, then here are five other shows you should definitely watch.

'Riverdale' (2017-)

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa adapted the series from Archie Comics and this young adult drama revolves around teenage inhabitants of a town when one of them is found dead. The show is dark and has multilayered themes. It stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge. This series will make you feel eerie and has jaw-dropping twists.

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018-2020)

This Netflix series traces the journey of Sabrina Spellman, who is half-witch and half-mortal. She needs to accept her true nature in order to defend her family. The story is set in the fictional town of Greendale. Just like Wednesday, this is also a female-led coming-of-age story. The four-season show was reportedly canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Lovecraft Country' (2020)

The series is based on a novel by Matt Ruff. It traces the journey of Atticus Freeman who is searching for his missing father. The story is set in America in the 1950s. He is accompanied by his friend Leti and his uncle George. The show received 18 Emmy nominations and was loved by all. HBO canceled the show after Season 1.

'Yellowjackets' (2021-)

This thriller series has a different approach than the others. It follows two timelines. First, a New Jersey high school soccer team meets with a plane crash while traveling to Seattle and their journey of survival for 19 months after the crash. The other timeline shows the lives of four core survivors, 25 years later in the present day.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997-2003)

This American drama series is based on the 1992 film of the same name. This series ran for six seasons. This traces the story of Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a high school girl and her being the new addition to vampire slayers. This series deals with the protagonist's troubled past and the conflict of being a normal teenager.