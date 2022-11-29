Entertainment

MAMA 2022: Winners, presenters, and performers of the star-studded event

MAMA 2022: Winners, presenters, and performers of the star-studded event

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 29, 2022, 08:21 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the winners, presenters, and performers of MAMA 2022

K-pop fans can't keep calm as MAMA 2022 is finally here! The 24th edition of K-pop's biggest award show of the year is happening on two consecutive days at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. From Stray Kids and TXT to LE SSERAFIM and DKZ, here's a glimpse into the red carpet looks, the list of performers, winners, presenters, etc.

BTS bagged Worldwide Icon of the year award

As far as the awards go, Yogibo Worldwide Icon of the Year was bagged by BTS for the fifth year in a row. A new category award—Favorite New Artist—was given to four different groups namely IVE, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM, and Kep1er. This year's theme of MAMA is K-POP World Citizenship. Day 1 of the award show was hosted by K-pop star Jeon Somi.

A glimpse at the red carpet appearances

Ahn Hyun Mo graced the occasion in an ash slip-on dress, while Nam Yoon-su wore a tuxedo. Gabee rocked a vibrant pink-yellow dress. DKZ appeared in matching monochrome outfits, while members of LE SSERAFIM appeared in black and white outfits. Members of NMIXX opted for all-black outfits. Kwak Yoon-gy rocked a blue tuxedo, while members of JO1 appeared in dapper ash blazers.

Take a look at stars who presented the show

Apart from the presenters, several stars were part of the show as its presenters. This includes Hwang Jung-min, Jung Woo-sung, Ahn so-hee, Han Sun-hwa, Hwang Min-hyun, Kim Dong-wook, Seo Ji-hye, Yeo Jin-goo, Woo Do-hwan, and Nam Yoon-su. Live stream of the event was available on YouTube channels including Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON official. Congratulations to all the winners and participants.

Who all performed during the show?

The performers on the first day included Stray Kids and TXT. JO1, Kep1er, Hyolyn, Bibi, Forestella, Nmixx, LE SSERAFIM, Street Man Fighter, Kara, DKZ, and Leejung Lee were also the performers for Day 1. Treasure, Enhypen, IVE, ITZY, Zico, Lim Young-woong, (G)I-dle, NiziU, INI, New Jeans, J-Hope, Monika, and Tempest will perform on the second day. Day 2 will be hosted by Park Bo-gum.