Rejoice, Mohanlal fans, 'Spadikam' is gearing up for rerelease

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 29, 2022, 06:22 pm 2 min read

'Spadikam' was released in 1995

Fans of Malayalam megastar Mohanlal are probably on cloud nine right now! The actor announced on Tuesday that his yesteryear blockbuster movie Spadikam is all set to get a rerelease in theaters. Lalettan announced the exciting piece of news on his Twitter space adding that it will be a digitally enhanced version. Read on to know more about the update.

'Spadikam' will be released in 4K Atmos format

"As your wish, my Adu Thoma, which you have held close to your heart, is releasing again with all the technical enhancements of the new age," Mohanlal wrote on Twitter sharing a poster from the movie. "Spadikam 4K Atmos will hit theaters worldwide on February 9, 2023. On a Thursday like this 28 years ago, you embraced Adu Thoma," he further added.

All you need to know about 'Spadikam'

In case you didn't know, Adu Thoma is the name of Mohanlal's character in the iconic movie. Released in 1995, Spadikam directed by Bhadran Mattel ran in cinema halls for more than 100 days. It became a huge blockbuster at the box office back when it was released. The film revolves around Thoma and his strained relationship with his father.

Rerelease of 'Spadikam' was announced in 2020

The film's rerelease was announced back in March 2020. It was planned to be released to coincide with the film's 25th anniversary. The COVID-19 outbreak stalled that film's rerelease schedule. So, the makers are releasing it now after almost three years. Thilakan, Urvashi, Spadikam George, KPAC Lalitha, Rajan P Dev, Silk Smitha, Nedumudi Venu, Chippy, and VK Sreeraman play important roles in the movie.

Where else will we see Mohanlal next?

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that the third installment of Drishyam is on the cards, and the movie will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph, who directed the first two parts. Mohanlal has the sequel to Lucifer directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Titled L2: Empuran, the film's pre-production works were started recently. He also has another film with Joseph titled Ram co-starring Trisha Krishnan.