Entertainment

'Pathaan' 'Besharam Rang' song: Shah Rukh, Deepika display sizzling chemistry

'Pathaan' 'Besharam Rang' song: Shah Rukh, Deepika display sizzling chemistry

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 12, 2022, 11:28 am 3 min read

The wait is finally over! Makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan have released the actioner's first song, Besharam Rang, on Monday. Over the weekend, the film's director Siddharth Anand was successful in creating hype around the song's release. It comes in right before the release of its trailer. Meanwhile, Pathaan will be released in theaters on January 25.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan is one of the most awaited films which will bring Khan back in an action avatar. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the film has been touted as the "biggest ever action spectacle" of India, by the makers.

It marks the fourth collaboration between Khan and Padukone after Om Shanti Om (2007), Chennai Express (2013), and Happy New Year (2014).

SRK and Padukone's moves will make you sweat!

Composed by Vishal and Sheykhar, Besharam Rang has been sung by Shilpa Rao while Kumaar has rendered the Spanish part in the 3:13-minute-long song. As promised by Anand, the song does show a hot and sizzling never-seen-before chemistry between SRK and Padukone. With catchy tunes, exotic locations, and Padukone's multiple bikini looks, what steals the show is the couple's moves in the song.

Earlier, Anand had promised to give fans Padukone's 'hottest avatar'

In a statement released by Anand after dropping Deepika Padukone's first look from the song a couple of days back, he said that the actor will be seen in her "hottest avatar." The picture showed a stunning Padukone in a golden monokini. And accordingly, the film's first song showed its lead couple putting their magnetic chemistry on display while dancing in exotic locations.

Khan dropped picture donning uber-cool man bun, wowing fans

On Sunday, Khan took all his fans by surprise when he posted his first look from the song, Besharam Rang. In the picture, he was seen donning an uber-cool man bun while showing off his abs in a white shirt, as he poses against a backdrop of sea and yachts. Taking to the caption, Khan wrote: "Of Boats...of Beauty....and Besharam Rang!"

SRK visited Vaishno Devi temple before song release

Ahead of the song's release, Khan reportedly visited the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra on Sunday. Per reports, Khan performed a puja at the temple to seek the goddess's blessings. A video is also doing rounds on social media, claiming his visit. Although Khan's face can't be seen, it is claimed that he wore a black hoodie and entered the premises with security.