'RRR' makes BAFTA 2023 longlist; 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' crashes out

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 07, 2023, 12:13 pm 3 min read

The longlist of 2023 BAFTA Awards across 24 categories has been released

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) released the much-awaited longlist of the 2023 BAFTA Awards across all 24 categories on Friday. From India, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR and Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes have made it to the longlist. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, failed to make the cut and is out of the race.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, 2022 was one of those years when several Indian films were put on the world map. From larger-than-life fiction dramas to documentaries, Indian films were appreciated and loved by viewers all around the globe.

As the awards season has arrived, with multiple Golden Globe nominations, RRR has made everyone hopeful for a successful stint at the holy trinity—BAFTA, Oscars, and Golden Globes.

'RRR' eyeing another international award

RRR created a rage among cine-goers, and its entry into the BAFTA longlist under the best non-English category has made fans hopeful. It already won several accolades in the Hollywood circle—including New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director. The Ram Charan-Jr. NTR starrer received two nominations at the 2023 Golden Globes. The duo and Rajamouli will attend the event on January 10.

Other films to make the longlist

RRR is facing tight competition for the "BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language" as the other films nominated for it include Argentina, 1985, EO, Holy Spider, Corsage, Close, All Quiet on the Western Front, Decision To Leave, and The Quiet Girl.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' submitted in all major categories

Gangubai Kathiawadi was submitted in all major categories of the BAFTA Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Leading Actress. Notably, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who received a BAFTA nomination back in 2003 for Devdas, was recently in London, campaigning for his heart-wrenching yet lovely biographical drama. The auteur also delivered his maiden BAFTA masterclass and talked about his filmmaking journey, too.

Commonality of both films

The two threads which bind RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi together are Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Bhatt had a supporting role in RRR, whereas Devgn had extended cameos in both films. The year 2022 has been great for Devgn and Bhatt. Bhatt achieved several milestones, with all her films being blockbusters, including Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Devgn delivered a blockbuster with Drishyam 2.

More about the two blockbusters

RRR is a high-budget historical fiction drama film based on Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film was bankrolled by DVV Entertainment, and the music was helmed by MM Keeravani. Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical drama of Gangubai Kothewali based on S Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The music (songs) and editing were helmed by the auteur Bhansali himself.