Entertainment

Golden Globes: when, where to watch; 'RRR' team to attend

Golden Globes: when, where to watch; 'RRR' team to attend

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jan 05, 2023, 04:19 pm 2 min read

'RRR' was released on March 24 and will be competing at Golden Globe Awards

It is well known that SS Rajamouli's megahit historical drama RRR has received two Golden Globe nominations. The ceremony, which is to be held on January 11 in Los Angeles, will see the attendance of the RRR team. In case you want to know more details on when and where to watch the event, you have come to the right place. Read on.

Why does this story matter?

The event will be attended by director Rajamouli and the film's leading men Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

Since they have been promoting the movie across the world for Oscar nominations, they have attained global fame. And to see them grace the occasion will be an unmissable event for the fans of Tollywood.

So, the ceremony's broadcast has been making the round.

When and where to watch the event?

The Golden Globe Awards will be held at 8:00pm ET. The ceremony will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on NBC and Peacock in the US. For the Indian audience, the awards ceremony will stream at 6:30am on January 11. One can watch it on Lionsgate Play. The red carpet appearances will begin at 5:30am.

Nominations bagged by 'RRR'

RRR is nominated under categories of Best Picture: Non-English Language and Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) - Motion Picture categories. For Best Picture, RRR will compete against All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, and Decision to Leave. Naatu Naatu will compete against Where the Crawdads Sing's Carolina, Pinocchio's Ciao Papa, Top Gun's Hold My Hand, and Black Panther's Lift Me Up.

Know more about 'RRR'

RRR was made on a mammoth budget of Rs. 550cr. Apart from Charan and Jr. NTR, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles. International stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody have also played important roles. The movie is a fictional drama based on the lives of real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem.