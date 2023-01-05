Entertainment

Akshay Kumar exits 'Gorkha.' Looking at his upcoming confirmed projects

After Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar was supposed to reunite with filmmaker Aanand L Rai for Gorkha. But recent reports suggested that Kumar opted out of it. Later, Rai clarified that the project was on hold due to "technical issues." Nevertheless, Khiladi Kumar has several other movies in his lineup that are in various stages of production. Here are some.

'Selfiee'

Kumar will be joining hands with Emraan Hashmi in Selfiee, which will be released on February 24. Touted to be a comedy-drama, the film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. It is directed by Raj Mehta, who saw success in his previous movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie Driving Licence.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Tiger Shroff along with Kumar. Earlier, it was announced by Kumar on Instagram that the film will also star Prithviraj Sukumaran in an important role. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has delivered films like Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat, is at the helm of the movie.

'Soorarai Pottru' Hindi remake

Kumar will headline the Hindi remake of the National Award-winning Tamil movie, Soorarai Pottru led by Suriya. The film will be directed by Sudha Kongara, who helmed the original version as well. Radhika Madan will be seen as Kumar's co-lead in the movie, which will be bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment. Abundantia Entertainment's Vikram Malhotra is also associated with the project.

'Capsule Gill'

Kumar will be collaborating with Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment for the third time in Capsule Gill. The film will be based on the life of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who saved 64 miners who were trapped in a coal mine in Raniganj Coalfields, West Bengal, in 1989. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film will be co-led by Parineeti Chopra.