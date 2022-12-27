Entertainment

DJ Dimitri Vegas wants to work with Salman Khan

DJ Dimitri Vegas wants to work with Salman Khan

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 27, 2022, 03:49 pm 2 min read

Popular DJ Dimitri Vegas, who is presently in India for a concert, expressed his will to feature in a Salman Khan movie (Photo Credit: Dimitri Vegas, Salman Khan/Instagram)

Dimitri Vegas, who is one of the world's leading DJs, is in India with Like Mike for their performance ahead of the Sunburn Goa 2022, kickstarting from Wednesday till Friday. On their visit to India for their gig, Vegas, who has also ventured into acting recently, opened up about his wish to feature in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's film.

Why does this story matter?

The duo who goes by the name of DVLM has a strong fan base in India. They frequently perform here and are back to perform at the popular music festival, taking place in the country's party capital, Goa, this week.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Vegas shares a close bond with Khan and recently opened up about it in an interview.

Vegas on his wish to work with Khan

While Vegas is popular as a DJ, he has also ventured into the acting world. He recently had his first lead role in the film H4Z4RD. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he spoke about his wish to appear in one of Khan's films. "Since I am pretty close to Salman Khan, I hope one day, I can feature in one of his movies," said Vegas.

'Open to collaborations with artists in Hindi music industry'

The duo isn't only a fan of lip-smacking Indian food but also of Indian music. When asked if they were looking forward to a collaboration with artists from India, Vegas said, "We're always open to new collaborations with artists from all cultures. We know of AR Rahman (composer), Zakir Hussain (tabla legend), and Anoushka Shankar (sitar player)."

DVLM and their love for India

Those who follow the duo must be aware that they frequently travel to India for their gigs. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, their performances in India had taken a back seat. "We typically visit every year, so this feels like an eternity since we last interacted with our Indian fans," they said while talking about how they feel upon returning to India.