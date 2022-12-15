Entertainment

Fawad to Mahira: 5 Pakistani actors who worked in Bollywood

Amidst MNS leader threatening against the release of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', take a look at five Pakistani actors who have acted in Bollywood

Actor Fawad Khan's film The Legend of Maula Jatt is making headlines every day. Touted as one of the most expensive Pakistani movies, recently Ranbir Kapoor congratulated the film's team for its success. On the other hand, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar, last week, threatened the film's release in India. Meanwhile, here are five Pakistani actors who've worked in Indian films.

Fawad Khan

Khan was seen in not one but three Bollywood films. He debuted with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat which was released in 2014, followed by Kapoor & Sons in 2016 with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. In the same year, he was seen in Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, although his role was allegedly cut short due to controversies.

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is one of the most followed Pakistani actors in India. She entered the Indian film industry in 2017 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Mahira has shared the screen space with Fawad in The Legend of Maula Jatt. She was also once rumored to be dating Kapoor after their smoking pictures went viral on social media.

Ali Zafar

Ali Zafar acted in at least half a dozen Bollywood films including Dear Zindagi, Kill Dil, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, among others. Zafar has shared the screen space with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Govinda, Parineeti Chopra, and Yami Gautam. He has, in fact, also been on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as a celebrity guest.

Saba Qamar

The year 2017 saw three Bollywood debuts of Pakistani actors. Other than Mahira, actor Saba Qamar also entered the Indian film industry with comedy-drama Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary. She was paired opposite Irrfan Khan in the movie as his wife. The blockbuster film also featured Deepak Dobriyal and Tillotama Shome, and saw Amrita Singh in a pivotal role.

Sajal Aly

Another popular star from the Pakistan film industry, Sajal Aly also marked her Bollywood debut in 2017. Aly was seen in Sridevi-starrer Mom in which she played the young daughter of the late actor. The psychological thriller was the 300th and final film of Sridevi. Meanwhile, Aly was in the news in September when she shared Aryan Khan's picture with a heart emoticon.