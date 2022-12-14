Entertainment

OTT release: TVF's 'Pitchers' Season 2 finally coming this December

ZEE5 released the trailer of The Viral Fever's 'Pitchers' Season 2

ZEE5 released the trailer of The Viral Fever's Pitchers Season 2 on Wednesday. The web series will be released on the OTT platform on December 23. Fans had loved the first season of the web series and were eagerly waiting for the second season. Viewers are excited to end their year with a promising web series from The Viral Fever (TVF).

Why does this story matter?

TVF is one of the pioneers of making web series in India. The company used to make content on YouTube, before venturing into OTT platforms.

From Permanent Roommates to The Kota Factory, the company's target group is the youth and their relatable content is their main USP.

Pitchers being one of the earliest celebrated series, fans are eagerly waiting for its next installment.

Cast and trailer details

The cast includes Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan, while Jitendra Kumar did not feature in the first trailer. In the trailer, we see Kasturia, founder of tech company Pragati, telling his partners to get ready for a "new pitch" that might pull the business out of a financial crisis. The story revolves around the tension in friendships and further trouble in business.

Director's promise to viewers

Director Vaibhav Bundhoo spoke about the series and said, "Season 2 of Pitchers is going to be a level up not just in terms of story but also visually. The characters have evolved and so has the world of start-ups which they have to navigate." He further said that the team wants to live up to the expectations of the fans.

New addition to the cast

Actor Sikander Kher has been roped in for the season and he could not contain his excitement. In an interview with Mid-Day he said, "...But now that it is back and I am part of it, I could not have been more thrilled. The show inspired many entrepreneurs, and I have immense respect for what the team has managed to achieve."

Looking back at Season 1

The first season aired in 2015 and the story revolved around four friends Naveen, Jitu, Yogi, and Mandal who had left their jobs to start their own company. The five-episodic series was loved by the viewers and received positive reviews.