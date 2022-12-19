Entertainment

Piyush Mishra claims 'South directors have more IQ than us'

Piyush Mishra claims 'South directors have more IQ than us'

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 19, 2022, 02:38 pm 3 min read

Actor-poet Piyush Mishra believes that South Indian directors are more intelligent and detail-oriented than their North Indian counterparts

Actor-lyricist-poet Piyush Mishra is the recent participant in the ongoing "Bollywood versus South Indian cinema debate" that has dominated the entertainment industry for the better part of 2022. Explaining the reasons behind South cinema doing relatively better than Bollywood, he claimed that "South Indian directors are more intelligent and have more IQ than us [Bollywood fraternity]." Here's more of what he said.

Why does this story matter?

Several South Indian films have roared at the box office this year.

Some prominent examples are RRR, KGF 2, Vikram, Karthikeya 2, PS-I, Thiruchitrambalam, and Kantara, among others.

However, majority of Hindi films performed below expectations, and only Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, and Drishyam 2 have been able to mint numbers and draw audiences to theaters.

'South Indian directors are more innovative'

Mishra told ANI, "Directors of South Indian film industries are more intelligent, have more IQ (intelligence quotient), and are more innovative compared to us (Bollywood directors). It is our foolishness that we are working on the same formula forever." "Unless your films are entertaining a large mass of people, they cannot be called 'cinema' and South Indian filmmakers know this," he added.

Mishra also shared his experience of working on 'Indian 2'

Chalking out the difference between the industries, Mishra said, "I worked in a South Indian film Indian 2 with Shankar recently. In my first experience working with him, I realized how innovative he was. He presents the same concept in a variety of ways and represents the culture better." He also opined that these filmmakers "research very well" the "detailing of their films."

'Boycott culture is both right and wrong'

Mishra didn't mince his words when asked about the boycott trend that impacts almost every film these days, and reportedly labeled it "both right and wrong to an extent." Moreover, when asked "whether films that can affect people's lives deeply are still being made," the Gangs of Waseeypur actor told ANI, "No such films are being made in North India."

Mishra is currently penning an autobiographical novel

On the acting front, Mishra will be seen in Kanjoos Makkhichoos, which also stars Shweta Tripathi and Kunal Kemmu. It has been directed by Vipul Mehta, who has been a screenplay writer for shows such as Sanjivani and Meera. The multi-talented artist is also busy with his autobiographical novel Tumhaari Aukaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra? which is slated to be launched on January 13.