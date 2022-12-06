Entertainment

Malaika Arora lambasted for donning Balenciaga outfit; all about controversy

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 06, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

Malaika Arora is facing the brunt of netizens after donning an outfit from Balenciaga

Malaika Arora is facing the brunt of netizens after donning an outfit from Balenciaga, the luxury fashion house that was recently accused of "sexualizing children" in recent ad campaigns. Arora wore this outfit to designer Manish Malhotra's birthday bash at his home, on Monday. The 49-year-old actor is known for her dancing and modeling skills. Here's all about the controversy.

Why does this story matter?

Arora is an actor and model who rose to fame for her dance in Chaiyya Chaiyya featuring Shah Rukh Khan in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se...

The actor went on to star in many films and is loved by fans for her dance numbers.

Her divorce from actor Arbaaz Khan and later dating Arjun Kapoor got a lot of traction from the media.

Details about Arora's outfit

Arora donned a shimmery silver outfit with thigh-high black boots. She kept her hair open and matched the outfit with a tiny black bag. The silver turtle-necked dress had the logo of Balenciaga all over it. The actor posed for the paparazzi in front of Malhotra's house. This has made the fans upset and they have been posting on social media.

Netizens' reaction to her move

Netizens called the move to be "shameful" and "disgusting" as Balenciaga recently allegedly promoted child abuse by making underage children pose with bondage teddy bears. A user wrote, "Malaika supporting the pedophile brand as if she thinks everyone in India is illiterate or something. Does she think people don't watch news or she herself doesn't? Or is it just another way to be controversial?"

Balenciaga is promoting sexualisation and abuse of Children by making kids hold BDSM Bondage teddy bears.



I don’t believe in cancel culture but when you use children to try and spread a sick message your brand deserves to be cancelled. #Balenciaga #BalenciagaGate pic.twitter.com/OBiagimksO — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 23, 2022

More about the Balenciaga controversy

Balenciaga staged their ad shoot with children posing with BDSM products. The young girls were seen holding bondage-themed elements like teddy bears, chains, leather straps, and fishnet shirts. After backlash, the company removed all the photos and issued a detailed apology on its Instagram. The brand pushed part of the blame regarding one particular ad on a "third party" company named North Six Inc.