Paresh Rawal booked for 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark

Dec 06, 2022

Paresh Rawal allegedly made an offensive remark in an election rally

Kolkata Police registered an FIR against BJP leader and actor Paresh Rawal on Tuesday. The FIR comes after he allegedly delivered hate speech against Bengalis. He was accused of making "anti Bengali" remarks by the CPI(M) West Bengal State Secretary Mohammed Salim, who earlier lodged a police complaint against Rawal. Read on to know more about the development.

Why does this story matter?

The controversy started when Rawal was delivering a speech in Gujarat to woo voters on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Gujarat Assembly Election.

The second phase of the polling was held on Monday.

Rawal had earlier apologized and issued a clarification saying that he did not mean to hurt Bengalis and that he only spoke about illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

Case filed under several sections of IPC

A case has been registered against Rawal under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was filed under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (propagates denial of rights to linguistic or racial groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements intending public mischief).

Rawal's remarks could incite riots: Salim

Salim, in his complaint, added that Rawal's remarks "could incite riots and destroy the harmony between Bengali and other communities." "A large number of Bengalis reside outside the limits of the State. I apprehend that many of them will be prejudicially targeted and affected because of the vicious remarks made by Paresh Rawal," Salim further added in his complaint against Rawal.

Here's what Rawal said in his speech

Videos of Rawal's speech when he made the remark went viral. He says in the video, "Gas cylinders are expensive but the prices will come down. People will get employment too." "But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" the veteran actor added.