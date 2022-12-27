Entertainment

'Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh': Rajkumar Santoshi's comeback film's motion poster out

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 27, 2022, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh' will release in the theatres on January 26, 2023

After a hiatus of nine long years, renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is returning to the director's chair with the upcoming film Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh. The motion poster of the movie, starring actor-filmmaker Deepak Antani and actor Chinmay Mandlekar in the lead roles, was unveiled on Tuesday (December 27). The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 26, 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Santoshi, who is known for creating path-breaking films such as Damini, Lajja, and The Legend of Bhagat Singh, among many others, is returning as a director after nearly a decade.

His last directorial film, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, was released in 2023.

Santoshi's upcoming Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh is a film based on the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse.

The biggest war of ideologies

The motion poster unveiled by the makers on Tuesday depictured the ideological war between Gandhi and Godse, generating curiosity among the viewers to watch the film, which is hitting cinema halls on the occasion of Republic Day 2023. The 2:18-minute-long gripping video also showed glimpses of other important characters from Indian history, including India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, among others.

Check out the motion poster

Everything to know about film

Gandhi-Godse: Ek Yudh stars Antani as Gandhi while Mandlekar will be seen in the role of Godse. Written by Asghar Wajahat and Santoshi, the film is financially backed by the latter's production house, Santoshi Productions LLP, along with PVR Pictures. Moreover, the music for the forthcoming film has music by Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman while Resul Pookutty has helmed the sound design.

A look at Santoshi's glorious career

Santhoshi marked his directorial debut with Sunny Deol starrer Ghayal, which was released in 1990. He then went on to direct films such as Ghatak, Barsaat, Jaanam Samjha Karo, Pukar, and Khakee. However, one of his most memorable films, which has earned the status of a cult movie, is 1994's Andaz Apna Apna, starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles.