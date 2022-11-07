Entertainment

Collaboration with Mani Ratnam, 'Indian 2': Kamal Haasan's upcoming films

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 07, 2022, 02:15 pm 2 min read

Let's take a look at Kamal Haasan's upcoming films

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 68th birthday on Monday (November 7)! In an illustrious career spanning five decades, Haasan has starred in a wide range of roles transcending genres and earned the reputation of being one of the busiest actors in the Indian film industry. Today, let's take a look at the recent updates about three of his highly anticipated cinematic offerings.

Details Here's what we know about the H Vinoth directorial

Haasan will reportedly collaborate with H Vinoth, and the untitled film's shooting is likely to begin in February 2023. Pinkvilla reported it is "an action thriller," and Haasan has "loved the idea." "H Vinoth and his team are presently busy with the post-production of...Thunivu. Right after the release, they move on to the pre-production of the Kamal Haasan starrer," a source told Pinkvilla.

Expectations Film may release around Pongal 2024

The source spilled some more beans on what we can expect from the Vinoth-helmed actioner. It will have a huge star cast, and some names "will come across as a surprise" to Kollywood, reported Pinkvilla. The mega project will be bankrolled by Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International and the makers are eyeing the Pongal 2024 slot for the film's release.

Reunion Mani Ratnam, Haasan to reunite after 35 years!

On his birthday eve, Haasan announced that he would be reuniting with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam for #KH234. A short announcement teaser revealed the film will hit cinemas in 2024. The actor-director duo had last worked together on the 1987 action drama film Nayakan. The film will be produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies, Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, and Ratnam's Madras Talkies.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Indian 2 is expected to wrap up the shoot by January 2023. The Shankar-helmed film is reportedly eyeing a slot between Independence Day and Diwali next year for its release. It is a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster film Indian, which followed a former freedom fighter-turned-vigilante determined to "root out corruption." It will be released in multiple languages, adhering to the ongoing pan-Indian approach.