Year wrap: 5 most overrated films of 2022

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 16, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

We believe these films rode high only because of their hype, and had average storytelling. What do you think?

The year 2022 was an interesting one for Indian cinema, with a number of films drowning at the box office despite actors' star power or its massive scales. A few, however, broke the drought and raked in massive numbers, while also earning heaps of praise from critics. However, we believe some of these rode high only on the hype. Do you agree?

'Kantara'

Defined as the "most awe-inspiring" piece of Indian cinema in a while, Rishab Shetty's Kantara has emerged as a one-race-horse. However, if we take out its climax, Kantara boils down to yet another average flick with a predictable storyline that was prominent in the 1980s. The protagonist, too, is problematic—with his rampant misogyny and catcalling, he makes it difficult to root for him consistently.

'Vikram Vedha'

Pushkar-Gayatri remade their Tamil blockbuster Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan as Vedha and Saif Ali Khan as Vikram. However, the film was a scene-to-scene replica of its source material, the action sequences dragged on forever, and several twists-and-turns were impossible to digest. For all its intelligent storytelling and experimental folklore-meets-modern India narrative, it couldn't beat the age-old curse of "the original is better."

'Vikrant Rona'

Kichcha Sudeep's labor of love Vikrant Rona can be best described as a visual spectacle marred by a threadbare plot that gives way in the first half itself. Too many characters and backstories are shoved in our face, to the extent that you may run out of breath trying to keep up! Sudeep is the only saving grace of this Anup Bhandari directorial.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life and works of maverick scientist Nambi Narayanan, is a tale of two halves. Here, the parts work better than the whole. The film's intense jargon-laced first half makes it difficult to keep up with the story, while the "espionage" part is laced with effective performances but falls prey to a rushed screenplay.

'Gehraiyaan'

Gehraiyaan had arrived on Amazon Prime Video in February this year and became an instant favorite on social media. The film, however, has its fair share of flaws—its runtime, dull plot, and its over-reliance on its biggest star: Deepika Padukone. At the end, it only leaves you with a sense of nothingness. Jury is also out on whether the film promoted infidelity and adultery.