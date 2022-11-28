Entertainment

Box office collections: Ajay's 'Drishyam 2' overshadows Varun's 'Bhediya'

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 28, 2022, 01:42 pm 2 min read

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya hit the theaters last Friday and its first-weekend collection has been underwhelming considering it is a Varun Dhawan film. Trade analysts suggest that it has been hit by the Drishyam 2 wave. The latter's second-weekend collections were greater than Bhediya's first-weekend collections. Let's find out the box office collections of these two films.

Why does this story matter?

Drishyam 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu is raking numbers and has become a successful franchise in both Hindi and Malayalam languages. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has been praised by both critics and viewers.

Dhawan's Bhediya was in the buzz as the lead duo was promoting it all around. Horror-comedy is Amar Kaushik's home ground and thus it carried high hopes.

'Drishyam 2's ongoing box office success

Drishyam 2 has minted Rs. 143.43 crore at the domestic box office after Day 10. It saw 52.17% hall occupancy in Hindi theaters. On Sunday, it earned Rs. 16.85 crore. Devgn's film entered the Rs. 100-crore club in seven days. The film is currently aiming to enter the Rs. 200-crore club. It surpassed the opening weekend collections of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Slow pick-up for Varun-Kriti starrer

Bhediya had an underwhelming start at the box office. The first-weekend collection has reached two figures—Rs. 28.55 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs. 11.50 crore on Sunday. As per Box Office India report, the Amar Kaushik directorial saw a 50% plus jump in box office collection, indicating word of mouth promotion working for the film.

Future projects of the actors

Varun Dhawan has Bawaal in his pipeline whereas Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and in Adipurush with Prabhas. Devgn will be seen in Maidan and he is gearing up for his next release as a director for Bholaa. Tabu has Devgn's Bholaa, Vishal Bhardwaj's neo-noir spy thriller Khufiya and Kuttey in her kitty.