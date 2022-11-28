Entertainment

#KalHoNaaHoTurns19: 5 things Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta-starrer taught us

As 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' completes 19 years, here are 5 life lessons it taught us

It was 19 years ago when Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho (KHNH) was released in theaters. One of his career-best films, it taught us many things about life, love, friendship, and family. Most importantly, it taught us how to live each day without having to worry about tomorrow. On KHNH's 19th anniversary, here are five life lessons the film gave us.

Seize the day!

"Aaj ek sapna aur dekhlo...kya pata, kal ho naa ho [Have another dream today, who knows what will happen tomorrow]." This iconic dialogue of Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) from the film is beautiful in more than one way. It captures the uncertainty of life while emphasizing how we should live each day to the fullest as it's our last.

Every dark cloud has a silver lining

Not everything was alright in Naina's (Preity Zinta) life. With a broken family, Naina had mended her ways with things. However, when Aman walks into her life, he teaches her how life can be beautiful despite all the odds it throws at us. He also shows her how to appreciate little things and look for brighter and happier days.

Your true love may not always be your life partner

Naina's true love was Aman. But she goes on to marry her best friend, Rohit (Saif Ali Khan). Even though Rohit was not her first love, she does eventually have a happy married life with him. This teaches us that it is not necessary that you will always marry your true love, but you can fall in love with your partner eventually.

Don't hold on to grudges

Another important lesson that this film taught us was how we should not hold on to grudges. We often don't let go of things so easily if someone has hurt us. But in Kal Ho Naa Ho, even though Jenny (Jaya Bachchan) was cheated on by her husband, she learned to forgive him eventually and raise his daughter Jia as her own.

Friends, family, and love are all that make life blissful!

Kal Ho Naa Ho is a story about love, friendship, and family. It shows how when you have these three important elements in your life, no matter what life throws at you, things will fall into place. The support that you get from your close ones gives you the strength to fight and lead a blissful life. Such a profound message.