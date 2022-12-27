Entertainment

Prabhas starrer 'Salaar' will be bigger than 'KGF', say makers

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 27, 2022, 04:35 pm 2 min read

'Salaar' is slated for theatrical release in September 2023

Kannada film production company Hombale Films is on cloud nine after both its latest ventures KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara emerged as huge blockbusters. The banner is also backing pan-Indian superstar Prabhas's upcoming Salaar. Now, Hombale Films founders and filmmakers Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda have revealed in a recent interview that Salaar will be bigger than the KGF franchise. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

The Kannada film industry stole the limelight this year following the release of KGF: Chapter 2 and Kantara.

Both films scripted history by making and breaking several records.

And now, Hombale Films has assured that Salaar will be even bigger, and this news has raised the excitement and expectations of Prabhas's fans.

Notably, Salaar is also being directed by KGF franchise's helmer Prashanth Neel.

'Salaar's shooting to be wrapped up in January

Talking to India Today about Salaar, Kiragandur and Gowda said the film's shooting will be concluded in January. "Almost 80% of the shoot is done. Only the climax is remaining, which we will wrap up in January. It will be bigger than any of the other movies we have made so far," they said. Besides Prabhas, Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan as the co-lead.

They also spilled beans about 'KGF: Chapter 3'

Asked about KGF: Chapter 3, Kiragandur and Gowda said, "For KGF, everything depends on...Prashanth Neel. He is busy with Salaar currently. Once he finishes that, he will have to work on developing the story for KGF's next chapter." "We are sure that Prashanth will definitely make a big, event movie. He will definitely come out with a grand out-and-out action film, something monstrous."

What else is in store for Hombale films?

The filmmaker duo also revealed they will be pretty occupied over the next two years. They said, "We have Dhoomam with Fahadh Faasil...then we are also launching Yuvarajkumar." "We have Bagheera...written by Prashant, which will be released towards the end of 2023. We have Tyson with Prithviraj Sukumaran...the shooting would start in 2024. In the next two years, we have at least 12 movies."