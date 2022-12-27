Entertainment

John Abraham's new still from 'Pathaan' released

Written by Aikantik Bag Dec 27, 2022, 04:17 pm 2 min read

John Abraham's new still from 'Pathaan'

Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand has been in the buzz and has gained traction in the last two months. As fans are eagerly waiting for King Khan's comeback on celluloid, YRF dropped a new still of John Abraham, the antagonist of the action thriller. Abraham plays a character named Jim and from the teaser and stills, it seems to be a big entertainer.

Why does this story matter?

Shah Rukh Khan took a sabbatical following his last release, Zero, in 2018. In these four years, he has had cameo appearances in some films. Viewers would hence love to see his aura back on big screens.

The combination of Khan and Abraham facing each other in a tussle will be a visual treat for fans since the latter is an established action hero.

Abraham's look in the new still

In the new still, Abraham is seen donning a combat suit and the intense gaze of the actor teases the hardcore grit of the character. The Dhoom actor is donning the antagonist's role pretty nicely. Some action sequences are slightly visible in the teaser and the VFX-heavy film seems promising. The newly released Jim theme is also daunting and adds an extra edge.

Anand's take on Abraham's character

Siddharth Anand had promised to showcase Abraham in a new avatar and said, "I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero's. Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular." Being a master of this genre, Anand has given Hindi cinema some really good villains.

More about 'Pathaan'

The film is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The cast also includes Deepika Padukone. Salman Khan will be reprising his role as Tiger in a cameo. The music is done by Vishal-Sheykhar and both the released songs are trending on YouTube. The film is part of YRF's spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan's Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan's actioner War.