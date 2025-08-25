Veteran Bengali actor-politician Joy Banerjee dies at 62

Veteran Bengali film actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Joy Banerjee, passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Kolkata . He was 62. The actor had been suffering from a long-term respiratory illness and diabetes for some time. His health deteriorated over the last few days before he succumbed to his ailments, said reports. May he rest in peace.

Career transition His journey from films to politics Banerjee started his film career with Aparupa (1982), directed by Bidesh Sarkar. He starred opposite Debashree Roy in the film. He became a household name with films like Chopper (1987) and Hirak Jayanti (1990). Later, he entered politics and contested Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate from Birbhum in 2014 and Uluberia in 2019.

Political journey Banerjee's political career and electoral attempts Despite announcing his intention to leave the BJP in November 2021, Banerjee remained a member of the party's state committee. He was also a part of the BJP National Executive Committee in 2017. His political career was marked by several electoral attempts on behalf of the BJP, though he faced defeat each time.